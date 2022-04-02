SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.34.

Shares of SSB opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SouthState by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

