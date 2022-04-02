Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI) Insider Purchases A$11,600.00 in Stock

Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI – Get Rating) insider Ian Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,600.00 ($8,721.80).

Ian Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Ian Ingram acquired 3,683 shares of Beyond International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,209.80 ($1,661.50).

On Thursday, March 10th, Ian Ingram acquired 525 shares of Beyond International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$315.00 ($236.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Beyond International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and content businesses in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: TV Production and Copyright, Film and Television Distribution, Home Entertainment, and Digital Marketing.

