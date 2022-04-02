Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.