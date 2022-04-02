Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

