Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

SRCE opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $6,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

