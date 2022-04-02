Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $820.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

