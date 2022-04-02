Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

