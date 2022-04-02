Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 311 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

