Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Duke Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $112.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.