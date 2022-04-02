Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.47.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $278.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.60 and a 200-day moving average of $321.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

