Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

