Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $433.27 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.45 and a 200-day moving average of $457.27.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

