Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,069,000 after acquiring an additional 811,623 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $123.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.