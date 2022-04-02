Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 742 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

