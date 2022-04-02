CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

