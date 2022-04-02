Acuity Brands’ (AYI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.56.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $191.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

