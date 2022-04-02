Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

