Short Interest in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Increases By 26.9%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

NYSE:IO opened at $0.83 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.