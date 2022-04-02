Short Interest in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Increases By 26.9%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
IO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE:IO opened at $0.83 on Friday. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
