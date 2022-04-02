Short Interest in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Rises By 26.3%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

AGAC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. African Gold Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

