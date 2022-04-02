Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Up 3.5%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.46 and last traded at $93.46. 63 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

