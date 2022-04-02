Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.33

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.33 and last traded at $80.83, with a volume of 2669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
