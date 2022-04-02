Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.33

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.33 and last traded at $80.83, with a volume of 2669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

