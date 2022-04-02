Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.16

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 32981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,108,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

