Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.16

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 32981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.
The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.
In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,108,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
