Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

