Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.34. Approximately 317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
