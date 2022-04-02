Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

