654 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $292.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

