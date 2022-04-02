Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,500.77 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,492.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,668.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.