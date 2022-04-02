Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

