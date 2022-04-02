CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Financial Analysis

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVRx and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A Utah Medical Products 30.14% 13.78% 12.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 9.88 -$43.08 million N/A N/A Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.73 $14.79 million $4.05 22.29

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVRx and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 231.38%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats CVRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

