State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Incyte by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Incyte by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 48,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Incyte by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 474,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after purchasing an additional 57,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.