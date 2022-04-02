Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) vs. Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Financial Analysis

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards 20.92% N/A N/A Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.23 -$4.72 million $14.89 1.11 Local Bounti $640,000.00 1,177.73 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scheid Vineyards and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Scheid Vineyards (Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

