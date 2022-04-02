Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ARTL stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

