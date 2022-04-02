AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 441,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

