StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $611.04 million, a PE ratio of -191.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $32,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird (Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.