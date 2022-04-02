Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,476.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

