Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Buys A$20,580.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Deutsch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.29 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of A$20,580.00 ($15,473.68).

Richard Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Richard Deutsch purchased 500 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of A$4,995.00 ($3,755.64).

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.