Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.
BBSI stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
