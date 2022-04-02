Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.