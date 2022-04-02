Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $26,562.50 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

