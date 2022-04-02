Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $106.75 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

