PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,931 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 80.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 8.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock worth $6,603,408 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

