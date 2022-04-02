PGGM Investments Sells 37,095 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,095 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after buying an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

HAS opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.