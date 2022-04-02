PGGM Investments Invests $12.21 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 355,903 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

