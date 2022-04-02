Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $413.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $375.63 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

