Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271,155 shares.The stock last traded at $134.20 and had previously closed at $143.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

