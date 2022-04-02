Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,271,155 shares.The stock last traded at $134.20 and had previously closed at $143.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Baidu Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIDU)
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
