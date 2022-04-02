Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,300,707.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 697,920 shares of company stock valued at $49,022,282 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.