Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

