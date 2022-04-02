Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,800 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in VMware by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in VMware by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $114.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

