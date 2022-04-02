Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Down to $17.25

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $16.58. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 17,936 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

