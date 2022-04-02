Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of 29.18. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after acquiring an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.