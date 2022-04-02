Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $557.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.13 and its 200 day moving average is $460.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $363.48 and a fifty-two week high of $557.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.25.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

