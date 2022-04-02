Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Up to $17.37

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $17.85. Flex shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 288,202 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Flex by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flex by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 377,632 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

