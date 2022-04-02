Contrasting ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

20.1% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 18.34% 10.23% 6.90% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and ZaZa Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $169.05 million 1.61 $40.34 million $0.56 6.63 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TransGlobe Energy and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy (Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ZaZa Energy (Get Rating)

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.